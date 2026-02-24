AA22xA6: Treat for fans on Allu Arjun’s birthday, teaser expected date

Hyderabad: The upcoming film AA22 (working title) starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee is creating huge excitement among movie fans across India. After Pushpa 2, this is Allu Arjun’s biggest project, and every update about the film is going viral on social media.

To celebrate Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8, the film team will host a big media event. At the event, they will reveal the first look and teaser of the movie. The teaser will give a glimpse of the film’s theme and story, building even more excitement among fans.

Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22



Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/mTK01BVpfE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2025

Genre and Cast

Produced by Sun Pictures, AA22 is a high-budget sci-fi action drama. Allu Arjun will play multiple roles, including a grandfather, father, and two sons. This will be a huge challenge for him. The film will also feature an animated character, which is a first for Indian cinema. Hollywood technicians and top VFX companies are working on the movie to create amazing visual effects.

The cast includes Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika will play a negative role for the first time. The film’s visuals are expected to be on a Hollywood level, offering an experience similar to Avatar.

A Global Film

AA22 is not just a big film for India, but also has a global reach. It will be filmed in multiple locations, including Abu Dhabi. After the teaser release in April, the next filming schedule will take place in Mumbai. The movie is expected to be released in the summer of 2027.