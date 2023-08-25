‘Aade Hyderabad k potte..’ Vijay Varma on city’s unmatched love for Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan of Bollywood, boasts a huge fan following not just in India but across the world. Throughout his illustrious career, he has amassed a fanbase that stands as a testament to his undeniable charisma and screen presence.

Whether it’s the release of his much-anticipated movies or his birthday, these occasions turn into festivals for his ardent admirers. Hyderabadi fans are no exception when it comes to adoring the superstar. The affection and affinity that Hyderabadis hold for the actor are profound and unwavering, actor Vijay Varma’s recent statement proves the fact.

Vijay recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 where he had shed light on the extent of Hyderabad’s adoration for Bhaijaan, portraying how Salman Khan’s cinematic journey has woven its way into the hearts of the city residents. For the unversed, Vijay Varma also hails from Hyderabad.

In a candid conversation with Bhaijaan, Vijay said, “Jitna pyaar Hyderabad ki public aapko karti hai. Mere khayal se koi aur sheher ki nahi karti. Hyderabad people own you. They show such love, I remember..mere school ka pehla bunk, meri pehli movie apne doston k saat jab mein dekhne gaya tha woh thi Judwa. Mein ne maahol dekha tha theatre ka, aur mujhe aaj tak yaad hai waisa maahol mujhe aaj tak dekhne ko nahi mila.” Watch the video below.

Several scenes of Salman Khan’s hit movie ‘Tere Naam’ were filmed in Hyderabad. The scenes which show Salman Khan in college were shot in City College and some other scenes were shot in Annapoorna Studios. The song ‘O Jaana’ was also shot in City College. A few scenes were also filmed in Golconda Fort.

Speaking about the same, Vijay said, “It was such a big news all over the Hyderabad that you are shooting for Tere Naam there. Woh film jab release hui thi na, mein bahar kabin pe bhi jaata tha, woh aapke character ka jo hairstyle tha, aade Hyderabad k potte woich hairstyle lagake ghoomte the.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 that is set to hit the screens in November this year.