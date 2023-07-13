AAK Trust to conduct Urdu Dani, Zaban Dani, Insha exams in August

Hyderabad: The Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust, in collaboration with Idara-e-Adabiyat Urdu, is set to conduct three grade examinations in Urdu.

The examinations, namely Urdu Dani, Zaban Dani, and Insha, will take place on August 27, 2023. Students will have the opportunity to showcase their Urdu language skills through a written exam scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm.

To facilitate the learning process, study materials will be made available at the Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust located inside The Siasat Daily. Individuals interested in learning and teaching Urdu can acquire these books and study them at their own convenience. Once proficient in Urdu, individuals can then take the examination at the nearest designated center, free of charge.

Age is no bar, and people from all religions are encouraged to participate in these examinations. Certificates will be provided to successful candidates, recognizing their proficiency in the Urdu language. Over the years, millions of students from various backgrounds have written these exams across the nation, with hundreds of exam centers established throughout the country.

This initiative by the Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust aims to promote the richness and beauty of the Urdu language among individuals of diverse communities. It fosters cultural understanding and appreciation, allowing participants to deepen their connection with Urdu literature and expression.

The examinations serve as a platform for individuals to showcase their linguistic abilities and receive recognition for their accomplishments in Urdu education.

For further information and registration details, interested individuals can contact the Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust at 040-24744109, 040-24744180 or visit The Siasat Daily.