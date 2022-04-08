Aakar Patel files contempt application against CBI in Delhi Court

After the CBI disallowed Amnesty International India’s head Aakar Patel at the immigration once again, he has now filed a contempt application against the investigative agency for not complying with the court’s order that directed it to withdraw the lookout circular issued on him.

He was stopped twice from leaving the country at the Bangalore airport’s immigration.

Earlier on Thursday, a local court in Delhi had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to withdraw the LookOut Circular issued against Patel in connection with his alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA). The court also ordered the investigative agency to issue an apology to him.

However, there is an inherent contradiction in the stand taken by CBI, on the one hand, CBl claims that the LOC was got issued as the applicant was a flight risk, and in contradiction to that the accused was not arrested during the investigation and charge sheet was filed without arrest, the court said.

The case against Amnesty India’s head



In September 2020, Patel was booked under sections 153 A, 295 A, 505 (1) B, 505 (1) C, 499, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for his three tweets against Modi, BJP-RSS, and Ghanchi caste.

In the tweets, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi belonged to the Ghanchi caste. He also mentioned that the caste was added to the Other Backward Caste list in 1999 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

He also alleged that persons belonging to the Muslim Ghanchi community are responsible for the 2002 Sabarmati train carnage.

In another tweet, he had written, “The RSS and BJP always profit by the violence against other Indians, especially Muslims. Vajpayee more than Upadhyaya, Advani more than Vajpayee, and Modi more than Advani benefitted from this. We have to stop this cycle of violence and blood profit by the RSS and BJP”.

After the tweet went viral on social media, a case was registered against him. He was also arrested. Later, he received bail.