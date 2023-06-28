Mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2, check SHOCKING name!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has taken the internet by storm with all its elements, from the high-voltage drama to ugly fights. A total of 13 contestants were locked inside the Salman Khan-hosted show. Two contestants — Palak Purwani and Puneet Superstar got eliminated so far.

Aaliya Siddiqui eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2

And now, in a surprising turn of events, a mid-week eviction took place in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, leaving contestants and fans alike in a state of shock. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been eliminated from the show. Yes, you read the right. She is currently out of the house and eviction will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

This unexpected twist has intensified the already fierce competition inside the Bigg Boss house, as participants are now forced to re-work their strategies and alliances to survive the game.

Top 10 Contestants

Post Aaliya’s elimination, 10 contestants are left in the race. They are —

Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan

Akansha Puri

Jiya Shankar

Falaq Naaz

Bebika Dhurve

Jad Hadid

Cyrus Broacha

Avinash Sachdev

Pooja Bhatt

Let’s wait and see how the tables will turn in the upcoming episodes. What’s your take on Aaliya Siddiqui’s elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.