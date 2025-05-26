Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt’s latest video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is making headlines not just for his upcoming projects but also for his personal life. Ever since the actor made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official, the couple has been under the spotlight, be it for their public appearances or the quiet support they show each other.

Now, a new video of Aamir, Gauri, and his son Azad stepping out for a cozy Sunday lunch in Mumbai has gone viral online. The trio was seen exiting a plush restaurant in the city, with the paparazzi capturing the family moment. While Aamir appeared relaxed and cheerful, Gauri was quick to walk to the car, avoiding the flashing cameras.

For the outing, Aamir kept it simple in a cotton-printed kurta paired with beige cargo pants. Gauri looked effortlessly stylish in a black kurta and denims, while young Azad kept it cool in a grey shirt and denim shorts.

Aamir and Gauri have been dating for over a year now. For the unversed, Azad is Aamir’s son with ex-wife Kiran Rao. The actor introduced Gauri to the public during the celebrations of his 60th birthday, revealing that the two had known each other for a long time but reconnected in recent years. Aamir also mentioned that Gauri has been introduced to his family and that everyone is happy for them. The couple now lives together with Gauri’s six-year-old son.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, also starring Genelia D’Souza. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 20.