Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan promote their sons’ titles

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had a busy day promoting the projects of their sons. As the next generations of Khans gear up to face the deadly in-swinging yorkers of audience judgement, the proud fathers of Aryan Khan and Junaid Khan, made sure that their kids are well-guarded and prepared to walk on the pitch.

While SRK attended the Next on Netflix event, which revealed the streaming platform’s slate for 2025, for promoting Aryan’s directorial debut, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’, Aamir organised a special screening for Junaid’s upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’.

While SRK strongly registered his son’s project title owing to his wit and on stage banter, Aamir hosted the evening for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Kajol, actor Vedang Raina, his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

For the occasion, Alia kept her look chic with a crisp white cropped shirt and high-waisted black trousers, paired with a sleek bun. Ranbir, complemented her in a monochromatic black kurta set, as he looked dapper. While the couple kept it stylish, Aamir chose comfort as he sported a relaxed look in a grey kurta and black dhoti pants.

Meanwhile, ‘Loveyapa’ is directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ fame. The film marks the theatrical debuts of Junaid and Khushi Kapoor after their streaming movies, ‘Maharaj’ and ‘The Archies’. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Junaid’s debut movie ‘Maharaj’ was based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Having studied at the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Karsandas Mulji, played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son – Junaid in the film, was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji. He was a member of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli (Gujarati Society for the Spread of Knowledge), and was a friend of prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, female education, excessive spending in pompous marriages, indecent songs sung during marriages, the funeral ritual of chest beating, and he stood up for the oppressed, calling for a social reform. Many of the evil practices in the society got abolished because of Mulji, who like his mentor believed in effective functioning of the society by weeding out its evils.

He wrote many notable articles. However, it was the article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ (The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions) published by him on September 21, 1890 in ‘Satyaprakash’. The article criticised Vaishnava Archaryas (Hindu religious leaders) for their behaviour. The article resulted in the Maharaj Libel Case in 1862 on which the Netflix film is based.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Junaid Khan also has an upcoming film with Sai Pallavi.