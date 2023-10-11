Aamir Khan announces NEW comedy movie, details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has revealed the name of his upcoming film. ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ carries a similar theme to that of his iconic film ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

While ‘Taare Zameen Par’ was more of an emotional narrative, ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is touted to be a comedy film with a high entertainment quotient.

‘Taare Zameen Par’, which released in 2007, was critically and commercially acclaimed and led to a social awakening with regard to dyslexia.

Talking about the film, Aamir recently said at a media conclave: “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won’t be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is ‘Sitare Zameen Par’. You remember my film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and the name of this film is ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme.”

He further mentioned: “‘Taare Zameen Par’ was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same, that’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special.”

The actor also revealed a special twist in his upcoming film: “So, we are taking forward this theme but this time, the character of the special child — Ishaan in that film which my character helps him in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ — in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, those 9 boys, who have their own issues help me. It’s the opposite.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for several films as a producer.