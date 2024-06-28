Aamir Khan buys another home: Price of his new property

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, renowned for his unique movie choices and versatile performances, has recently expanded his real estate portfolio. He purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area for Rs 9.75 crore. The property is a ready-to-move-in apartment, approximately 1,027 square feet in size.

The newly acquired property is situated in Bella Vista Apartments, a luxurious residential building located in the affluent Pali Hill area of Mumbai. Pali Hill is known for its tranquil environment and lush landscapes, making it one of the city’s most prestigious and desirable residential neighborhoods.

Aamir Khan’s Real Estate Investments

In addition to this new residence, Aamir Khan already owns multiple properties within Bella Vista Apartments and Marina Apartments in Pali Hill.

Aamir’s real estate portfolio is quite extensive. In 2013, he purchased a farmhouse in Panchgani worth Rs 7 crore, which spans 2 acres. Additionally, he has made significant investments in commercial properties and reportedly owns 22 houses in Shahabad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Unfortunately, the film did not perform well at the box office. However, his last production, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, garnered appreciation from both viewers and critics. Fans are eagerly anticipating his next project, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which is slated for a theatrical release around Christmas 2024.