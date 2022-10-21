Aamir Khan doesn’t attends award shows because…

Mumbai: Bollywood is also known for its award shows. Movies buff and fans of the celebrities get excited to see their favorite actor or actress perform or maybe win an award. These award shows have evolved over the period of time, now they are no less than a festival for the B-town stars and also fans. Award shows are not just about glamour, awards, and performances, we also get to see some catfights and eventual relationships news that serve as a fodder for gossip mongers.

One such gossip was about Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan that dates back to 90s. In 1995, SRK had won the best actor award ‘Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, the movie that was a blockbuster and is still lives in our hearts.

At the same time, Aamir was also nominated for his movie Rangeela. His work was applauded and he was expecting but did not win the award. Post this, he decided not to attend any award shows in the future, as per online reports. Since then, we haven’t seen Mr. Perfectionist attend a single award show and he is rarely spotted at any gatherings or B-town parties.

If that was the reason for him not attending any award shows, we don’t have to be worried about it as Shah Rukh and Aamir share nothing but pure friendship. We have also seen them work together recently in Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha.