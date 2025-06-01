Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to make his big-screen comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing on June 20, 2025. The film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones and shows Aamir playing a hot-headed basketball coach who trains a team of people with intellectual disabilities. While promoting this movie, Aamir shared exciting news—he plans to work on his dream project Mahabharat after this release.

“Mahabharat Has Everything” – Aamir

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir was asked what he would like his final film to be. Without hesitation, he said, “Mahabharat. It’s layered, it has emotion, it has scale, everything you find in the world, you will find in Mahabharat.” He said the story is so powerful and meaningful that once he completes it, he may feel fully satisfied as an artist.

He Might Stop Acting After This

Aamir added that Mahabharat could be his final movie. “Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that,” he explained. He even said, “I hope that I die with my shoes on, but since you are asking, this is the one thing I can think of. Perhaps after this, I will feel that I don’t need to do anything else.”

Talking about his role in the film, Aamir shared, “I am very impressed by the character of Shri Krishna. Personally, I like this character very much and it is my dream to make Mahabharat, but it is really very difficult.” However, he also said that the casting will be based on who fits each role best.

A Multi-Part, Mega Project

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir said, “That’s one of my biggest ambitions.” He explained that the film will take years to write and cannot be told in one part. “I don’t think you can tell the Mahabharat in one film, so it will be multiple films,” he said. He also added, “To complete it within a set time, we will need more than one director.”

A Powerful Comeback After a Setback

After the disappointing box office performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is ready to return with strong, meaningful work. With Sitaare Zameen Par and the grand Mahabharat on the way, he’s clearly aiming to leave behind a lasting legacy.