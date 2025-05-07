Aamir Khan drops subtle hint on Kishore Kumar biopic film

Mumbai: After Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do well, Aamir Khan stayed away from movies for some time. He was heartbroken. But now, he’s back with a new film called Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is said to be based on a Spanish film called Champions. It’s directed by RS Prasanna. Aamir said this film will make us smile, even though it’ll touch our hearts—just like Taare Zameen Par, but in a happier way!

Reading About Kishore Kumar

At a recent event, Aamir shared that he’s reading the biography of the great singer Kishore Kumar. When asked if he plans to play him in a film, he didn’t give a clear answer—just said, “Let’s see.” But Aamir did say that he’s a huge fan of Kishore’s songs and finds his life very interesting. It seems like he’s getting to know Kishore deeply—maybe a biopic is on the cards?

Talking to Filmmakers Again

Aamir is now back to reading scripts and talking to both Bollywood and South Indian directors. He will also be seen in a small role in superstar Rajinikanth’s movie Coolie. Aamir is even discussing a big Pan-India film with popular director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir was really upset. But Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan told him to stay strong. Even his ex-wife Kiran Rao supported him. His recent production, Laapataa Ladies, was a hit. Now, Aamir says today’s young actors are already so good, they don’t need to “become Aamir Khan.”