Hyderabad: Indian cinema has come a long way over the years. Movies in India now offer something for everyone, from love stories to family dramas and even sci-fi films. The industry has grown bigger, with higher budgets and better technology. Today, films are made to appeal to people across the country, no matter their language or background. This growth has led to exciting and diverse movies that attract a wide range of fans.

Aamir Khan’s Unfinished Sci-Fi Film: ‘Time Machine’

But did you know that Aamir Khan starred in a sci-fi movie that was never finished? The movie, called Time Machine, was supposed to be a high-budget film about time travel. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film was inspired by the famous Hollywood movie Back to the Future. It promised to be a big step for Indian cinema in the sci-fi genre.

The Plot and Cast

Time Machine told the story of an orphan (played by Aamir Khan) who travels back in time to meet his parents before they ever met. He uses a time machine invented by a scientist (played by Vijay Anand). The film also had a great cast, including Raveena Tandon, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, and Gulshan Grover. The music was created by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, blending old and new styles.

Why It Was Shelved

The film was about 75% complete when it was stopped. The reason? Financial problems and Shekhar Kapur moving to the United States. In 2008, Shekhar Kapur talked about reviving the film with a new cast, but it never happened. Later, Bollywood made a similar time-travel film, Action Replayy, but it didn’t achieve the same success as Time Machine could have.

Could It Be Revived?

Now, with better technology and bigger budgets, there is a chance that Time Machine could be revived. Imagine Aamir Khan working with Shekhar Kapur again, and maybe adding new actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This long-lost dream could still become a reality, bringing something fresh and exciting to Indian cinema.