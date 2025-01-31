Aamir Khan finds love in Bengaluru, relation gets serious: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, seems to have found love again. The 59-year-old superstar is in a serious relationship with a mystery woman from Bengaluru, a latest report in Filmfare said.

Though the actor has not made any official statements, it is being said that he has even introduced her to his family—hinting that things are getting serious.

A New Chapter in Aamir Khan’s Life?

Aamir Khan has always maintained a private stance on his personal life, but his relationships have often been the talk of the town. According to reports, the actor’s new partner hails from Bengaluru, and their bond is becoming increasingly significant.

A source close to the situation revealed:

“Aamir’s mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well.”

This revelation has left fans intrigued, especially since Aamir has been single for a while following his divorce from filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2021.

Aamir Khan’s Marriages and Family Life

Aamir Khan has been married twice. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. They divorced in 2002. Later, in 2005, he married Kiran Rao, and they had a son, Azad, through surrogacy. Aamir and Kiran separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son.

Past Relationship Rumors

Aamir Khan’s love life has often been in the news. Earlier, rumors linked him with Fatima Sana Shaikh, his Dangal co-star. Their closeness sparked speculation, and some reports even suggested it played a role in Aamir’s second divorce. However, neither Aamir nor Fatima confirmed these rumors.



Aamir is making a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.