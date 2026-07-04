Videos: First glimpse of Aamir Khan’s wedding celebrations

Mumbai: The wait is almost over! Bollywood‘s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is all set to begin a new chapter as he marries longtime girlfriend Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5. While the superstar has chosen to keep the celebrations intimate, the first visuals of the wedding preparations outside his Mumbai residence have already taken over social media.

Videos circulating online show Aamir’s Pali Hill home being decked up with warm fairy lights, while decorators, tent vendors and event staff were seen making the final arrangements. Chairs, decor items and other wedding essentials have started arriving at the venue, indicating that preparations are in full swing for the private ceremony.

Staying true to his preference for privacy, Aamir has opted for a simple home wedding instead of a lavish Bollywood celebration. The couple will reportedly register their marriage at the actor’s residence in the presence of only close family members and a select group of friends.

Aamir Khan confirms intimate wedding

Confirming the wedding plans during a recent media interaction, Aamir said, “Yes, I’m getting married on July 5. It’s going to be a very intimate wedding, and we’re having it at home. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We’re keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone’s blessings. Dua kariye, prarthana kariye ki hum khush rahein.”

According to reports, the marriage registration will take place during the first half of the day, followed by a private celebration with loved ones. Industry insiders also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are likely to attend the ceremony, given their close bond with Aamir. However, there is no official confirmation on their presence yet.

With the first wedding preparation videos already creating a buzz online, all eyes are now on July 5 as Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt prepare to say “I do” in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest.