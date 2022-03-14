Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to patch up? See his latest statement

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan, also known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, parted ways with his wife Kiran Rao in July last year. Soon after his separation announcement, several netizens claimed that he divorced Kiran because of his alleged relationship with someone else.

And now, Aamir, in his recent conversation with News 18, reacted to the rumours of the relationship and also opened up about his current bond with ex-wife Kiran.

He said, “Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families.”

“But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by,” he stated.

Aamir also spoke about his divorce with ex-wife Reena Dutta and said that he did not separate from her because of Kiran. He also revealed that there is no second woman in his life. He said, “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now.”

Post his statement, many of his fans started wondering if the former couple is planning to patch up again. However, there is no official confirmation on it as such so far.

Aamir and Kiran’s joint statement on their divorce read: “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

Kiran and Aamir are parents to their son Azad Rao Khan. The actor, who was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, has kids Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.