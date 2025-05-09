Aamir Khan likely to play ‘Lord Krishna’ next, exciting details

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to make a grand return to the silver screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna and scheduled for release on June 20, 2025. After a brief hiatus and period of introspection during pandemic, when he contemplated stepping away from the film industry altogether, the superstar is now back and with even bigger ambitions.

One project that continues to ignite curiosity and speculation is his long-rumoured dream venture, a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Mahabharata. Speaking recently at the India@2047 Summit hosted by ABP Live, Aamir opened up about the deeply personal connection he shares with the project.

“Yeh mera sapna hai ke main bana paun Mahabharat, lekin bohot mushkil sapna hai woh… (It is my dream to make the Mahabharat, but it’s a very difficult dream…) See, Mahabharat will never let you down… but you might let Mahabharat down,” Khan remarked, highlighting the enormous responsibility and reverence he holds for the epic.

When asked about which role he would like to portray if the project materializes, the actor revealed, “Actually… mujhe Krishna ka kirdaar bahot hi prabhavit karta hai… I’m very inspired by him. So that’s a character I really love (I find the character of Krishna deeply impactful. So that’s a character I really love).”

In an earlier interview, the actor had confirmed that the envisioned adaptation would be a massive franchise, with different directors handling various segments of the saga.

The idea of Aamir Khan portraying Krishna has certainly sparked widespread conversation and here’s how fans are reacting to the news.