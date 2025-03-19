Aamir Khan makes first public appearance with girlfriend Gauri

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his birthday in Mumbai, made his official appearance in front of the curious media cameras with his new partner Gauri Spratt.

The superstar, who opened the Rs 100 crore club in Bollywood with his movie ‘Ghajini’, was seen sitting in his car along with Gauri, the visuals seem to be from the Khar area of Mumbai.

The couple were casually dressed as they sat in their Toyota Vellfire, and zoomed off in the lanes of Mumbai. Gauri is the third woman in Aamir’s life. The actor was earlier married to Kiran Rao and prior to that, Reena Dutta.

Aamir left the entire Mumbai media shell-shocked when he introduced his lady love Gauri to them ahead of his 60th birthday at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai. This comes after the superstar and the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar met Kiran on the sets of the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’, which was bankrolled by him with his first wife, Reena serving as the executive producer on the film.

The superstar was married to both Kiran and Reena for 16 years each before they called it quits. The actor shares two children with Reena, Junaid and Ira Khan. Junaid made his debut last year with his streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, and was recently seen in ‘Loveyapa’. Ira tied the nuptial knot last year in January with Nupur Shikhare, a fitness expert.

With Kiran, the actor shares a son, Azad, which they continue to co-parent after their divorce. The actor was also rumoured to be dating actress Fatima Sana Shaikh with whom he worked in ‘Dangal’. However, he never confirmed or spoke about it like how he officially introduced Gauri to the media.