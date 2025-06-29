Aamir Khan opens up about scary ’90s underworld invite

Mumbai: Bollywood is the heart of Indian cinema and one of the biggest film industries in the world. Known for its colorful songs, emotional stories, and grand sets, Bollywood movies are loved not just in India, but in over 180 countries. It plays an important role in taking Indian culture to a global stage and has created stars who are famous across the world.

But behind the glamour, the 1990s were a dangerous time for Bollywood. The underworld—criminal gangs started to control the industry. They gave money to make films and expected stars to obey them in return. Actors, directors, and producers often faced threats, and some were even forced to attend events or do films backed by gangsters. Many felt trapped and scared.

Aamir Khan’s Shocking Experience

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared a personal story from that time. He said that underworld men came to him and invited him to a party in Dubai or Sharjah. When he refused, they kept visiting and tried to convince him with money and promises. Later, they told him he must come because his name was already announced.

But Aamir didn’t give in. He told them, “They tried a lot. They offered me money and offered to get any work done of my choosing. I still refused to come. They quickly changed their tone and said I’d have to come now because my presence had already been announced, and it was a prestige issue,” he said. Even when things took a serious turn, Aamir didn’t give in. “That was our last meeting. I said, ‘You’ve been meeting for a month and I’ve been telling you right from the start that I wouldn’t come. You’re very powerful so you can bash me up, hit me on the head, tie my hands and legs, and take me forcibly wherever you want, but I wouldn’t come on my own.’ So they stopped contacting me after that.”

Aamir later said he was scared—not for himself, but for his family. He had two small children and his parents were very worried. But he stood firm and said, “I want to live life my way. I won’t go there.”

Aamir Khan’s story shows that even in the face of danger, staying true to your values is possible. While many gave in to pressure, Aamir chose honesty and courage. His brave decision is a powerful reminder of strength and integrity behind the scenes of stardom.