Aamir Khan plans grand celebration for Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for a grand celebration to mark the 90th birthday of his beloved mother, Zeenat Hussain. In what is set to be a heartwarming family reunion, the actor has made arrangements to fly in over 200 family members from across the country to join in the festivities.

The grand event, scheduled for June 13th, is expected to be a lavish affair with friends and relatives coming together from various cities including Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, and Mysore. The celebration will take place at Aamir Khan’s residence in Mumbai, where the family will gather to honor the matriarch of the Khan family.

Zeenat Hussain, who has been a pillar of strength for Aamir Khan, has reportedly been unwell for over a year. However, she has now recovered and is doing well, which has prompted the family to organize this large get-together. Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does, highlighting the integral role she plays in his personal and professional life.

Also Read When Mona Singh slapped Aamir Khan on film sets

In addition to the birthday bash, Aamir Khan is also busy with his professional commitments. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, also stars Genelia D’souza and Darsheel Safary and is centered around Down Syndrome.

This grand celebration is not just a birthday party; it’s a testament to the close-knit bonds of the Khan family and Aamir Khan’s dedication to his mother. As the preparations for Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday are underway, the excitement within the family and among Aamir Khan’s fans is palpable.