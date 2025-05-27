Aamir Khan reportedly rejects Rs 100 crore offer, check details

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. People call him “Mr. Perfectionist” because he always chooses unique and meaningful stories. From Lagaan to 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and Taare Zameen Par — his movies are not just hits, they touch hearts. He is known for making films that stay in your mind long after you leave the theatre. That’s why fans love and respect him so much.

Now, Aamir is back with his new film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is like a follow-up to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. This time, the story focuses on mental health and is expected to be emotional and powerful. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh and will release in theatres on June 20, 2025. But that’s not the only reason people are talking about it.

Aamir Khan Shocks Everyone by Saying NO to OTT!

In today’s time, most stars quickly sell their films to OTT platforms like Netflix or Amazon. But Aamir Khan did something very surprising — he reportedly rejected a Rs. 100 crore offer from an OTT platform! Yes, you read that right. Aamir said NO because he believes in the theatre experience and doesn’t want people to stop watching movies on the big screen.

YouTube Pay-Per-View: A New Way to Watch

Instead of going to OTT, Aamir is releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube Pay-Per-View. That means, after 8 weeks in theatres, you can watch the movie online by just paying once on YouTube — no subscription, no app, no hassle. It’s simple: pay and press play.

This way, Aamir keeps full control over the movie — from pricing to when and how it’s released.

A Big Step for Indian Cinema

This is the first time a big Bollywood movie is using YouTube PPV. Aamir is not just doing this for himself. He’s showing other filmmakers, especially small and independent ones, that there are new ways to share movies with the world.

Once again, Aamir Khan proves he’s not like other stars. With Sitaare Zameen Par, he’s not just telling a beautiful story — he’s changing the game.