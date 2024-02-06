Aamir Khan returns to romantic films, here’s what he said

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has expressed his desire to return to romantic films – but only if the story and character suit his age. Mr perfectionist, who has played a wide range of roles in his career, from debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Laal Singh Chaddha, said he is open to doing romance onscreen again.

Despite disappointing box office returns for his last two movies, Aamir isn’t disheartened. He disclosed that he is eager to face the camera again and even began filming for his next project ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in February 2024.

When asked at a recent News 18 conference if he would do romantic films again, Aamir quipped, “Agar romantic kahani hogi toh zarur. Iss age mein romance thora uncommon hota hai. Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit karunga toh kyun nahi karna chahunga? (If there’s a romantic film I can do, sure. It’s a little uncommon to explore romance at my age. If I suit the character and the story, why not?)”

Aamir Khan’s recent run at the box office hasn’t gone as planned. His film Thugs of Hindostan, cost Rs 335 crore to make but failed to recoup its budget. It was also slammed for its script, direction, and VFX. After that flop, Aamir took a four-year break from acting because he wanted to spend more time with his family and work on his personal relationships.

In 2022, Aamir came back with Laal Singh Chaddha – an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump – alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘boycott trend’, it did not perform well at all commercially. It has only managed around Rs 129 crore worldwide.