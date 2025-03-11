Aamir Khan reveals he never got a film offer from Subhash Ghai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has shared that he never received an offer for a film from filmmaker Subhash Ghai despite being a bonafide superstar.

The actor recently spoke with veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar in Mumbai, and said, “The directors with whom I had to work, the ones who are successful, Subhash Ghai, you know, at that time they were the top directors. And I wanted to work with them, but none of them offered me a film”.

He further mentioned, “They didn’t give me an offer”, on which the veteran screenwriter asked him playfully, “Have you ever thanked them?”.

Responding to the same, the superstar said, “So, I chose from the rest of the offers I got. And after choosing, when the shooting of those films started, that’s when I realised what I had actually done”.

Elsewhere, during the same event, Javed Akhtar said, “Who would have done ‘Dangal’ in their right mind, the role of such an old man, who loses to his daughter in kushti?. All actors work in films of directors, who have given hits. You take chances no other can”.

Aamir said that being selective is something which came to him very early in his life. The actor said that during the initial phase of his career after his debut in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, he struggled with good scripts but back then as well he said no to a lot of films.

The actor said, “At my worst I had the courage to say no. That’s why I behave this way till now. If I would have compromised that day my entire career would have been a series of compromises”.

“I got a Mahesh bhatt film at the worst point of life. But I didn’t like the film. I had the courage and told this to Mahesh Bhatt”, he added.

While other Bollywood superstars are very conscious of their cinematic image, Aamir is perhaps the only superstar from Hindi cinema, who dares to experiment, and does films that have the potential to set standards both in terms of box-office and the cultural impact.