Aamir Khan reveals how he got ‘Mr Perfectionist’ tag

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist. But have you ever wondered how he got this tag?

In the upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Aamir Khan will be seen marking his presence, sharing anecdotes from his life. During the conversation, he also revealed that it was veteran actor Shabana Azmi who gave him Mr Perfectionist tag, as per a note shared by the Netflix team.

It dates back to the time when Aamir was shooting for Dil which was directed by Indra Kumar and the cameraman was Baba Azmi. They were having a deep discussion about films at Baba Azmi’s house when Shabana Azmi offered Aamir tea and asked how much sugar would he take in his tea.

Super engrossed in his conversation, Aamir turned to her and said “How big is the glass?” When she showed him how big the cup was, Aamir, still engrossed in the ongoing conversation, trying his best to answer her accurately, said, ” Chamcha kitna bada hai?” and finally requested for one spoon of sugar in his tea. He spoke about how Shabana Azmi went around telling people about this incident saying if you ever ask Aamir for sugar in his tea, he will first ask you for the cup size and that’s how he got the Mr Perfectionist tag.

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, Aamir is coming up with ‘Lahore 1947’, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was ‘Raja Hindustani’ vs ‘Ghatak’ followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when ‘Lagaan’ was released on the same day as ‘Gadar’.Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.’Lahore, 1947′ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.