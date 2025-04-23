Indian cinema is now becoming famous all over the world. Big movies like Baahubali, RRR, Dangal, and Pushpa 2 are making a strong mark globally. Bollywood has always been the biggest film industry in India and has ruled for many years. But in the past few years, South Indian film industries—like Telugu and Tamil—have become more popular and are doing really well, even better than Bollywood in many ways.

This has made people ask: What’s going wrong with Bollywood? Can it come back stronger? Actor Aamir Khan recently shared his honest thoughts on this.

Aamir Khan on What’s going wrong with Bollywood

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan talked about how Bollywood is going through a low phase. He said Hindi films can improve and there’s a lot to learn from other film industries. But he also said the quality of Hindi films is not lower.

Aamir Khan

He said, “I am not saying we cannot be better filmmakers, certainly I think there is scope for us to be better filmmakers and learn from various industries. Having said that, is the quality of filmmaking any different across the country? Do you think that the quality of Hindi films is dramatically different from, let’s say, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi?”

“Old Films Weren’t That Good”

Aamir also talked about how films in the 70s and 80s were not very good. When he joined the industry in 1988, many films were missing strong stories. But after the year 2000, things started to change. Audiences wanted new and different types of films, and that helped Bollywood grow.

When asked how he plans to help Bollywood now, Aamir said he doesn’t think he can change everything. “It’s very hard to make even one good film. If I can do that, it means a lot to me,” he said. He wants to focus on making meaningful stories.