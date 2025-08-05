Mumbai: Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest and most unique stars. From Dangal and PK to 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par, his films are known for strong stories and meaningful messages. He is often called “Mr. Perfectionist” because he gives his 100% to every role and doesn’t sign too many films at once. Now, Aamir is making news again, not for a movie, but for moving out of his house.

Why Did Aamir Move Out?

Aamir Khan recently left his home at Virgo Housing Society in Mumbai. The building is now being redeveloped into a super-luxury sea-facing tower. Until it is ready, Aamir has rented four high-end apartments in Pali Hill, Bandra, for a monthly rent of Rs. 24.5 lakh.

A Star-Studded Neighborhood

Aamir’s new place, Wilnomona Apartments, is just 750 metres from Puja Casa, where Shah Rukh Khan and family are living while Mannat is being renovated. Bandra West is home to many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rekha. Soon, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will also move into their sea-facing home nearby.

Aamir’s Upcoming Work

After the success of Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs. 165 crore at the box office), Aamir will be seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s film Coolie. He will also attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 as the Chief Guest, where his career will be celebrated.