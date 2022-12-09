Aamir Khan, son Junaid perform Puja; get attacked by trolls

Mumbai: Over the years, we have seen several Bollywood actors propagating secularism. Many celebrities celebrate all the festivals with zeal and pomp irrespective of any religion. However, there is always a section of social media users or fans who are just not happy with it and troll the actors left and right. Aamir Khan is the latest target.

Aamir Khan Performs Kalash Puja

Bollywood’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’, along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid were spotted performing puja at the star’s new office on Monday. Photos from the occasion were shared on Instagram by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan. In the pictures that are going crazy viral on social media, Aamir is seen performing ‘Kalah Puja’ with a tilak on his forehead. The actor’s son Junaid was also present at the Puja as he made an appearance in the picture.

Soon after the photos surfaced online, trolls attacked Aamir Khan questioning his faith. Several social media users slammed him for not keeping up with Islamic rituals and even went ahead to call him a ‘fake Muslim’. A section of netizens also compared the case with his atheist roles in popular films like Laal Singh Chaddha and PK.

Once Aamir Khan was happy in Antonia Maino’s remote controlled India. He could mock Hindus in his movies, marry multiple Hindu wimmin, go to Haj and stone the devil.. Now coz of rising intolerance, poor guy has been forced to sit for Hindu Poojas! No wonder wifey feels unsafe! pic.twitter.com/zMZAWGxCna — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) December 9, 2022

What am I seeing, God is this real?😳 Can't beleive..That Superstar who said all these pooja and duties which we perform by believing in God is just fake in his film is now doing it all by himself? Jo logon ko bolta tah ki ye sab karna bandh karo ab wahi kud ye sab kar raha hey🤣 — Vineeth N (@Vineeth04031853) December 8, 2022

LSC effect logic? He can't participate family ritual now? pic.twitter.com/NRlYgHUuIG — 🚬 (@Setpall8790) December 8, 2022

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently on a break from acting to spend time with his family. He will be bouncing back after one year. Aamir was expected to star in the Hindi remake of a 2008 Spanish film. However, he has now decided that he will produce the film instead. Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.