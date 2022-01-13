Aamir Khan vs Kell Brook boxing match sets world record

A match between Pakistan-born British boxer Aamir Khan and Kell Brook set a world record for the fastest-selling tickets in the history of the sport of boxing, with 23000 tickets being sold in the first six minutes of the sale.

The sport icons will compete in the boxing ring at a match that is scheduled to take place on February 19, in Manchester, England.

As per a report of the AFP, boxing enthusiasts are eager to witness the fight that set a unique record to become the fastest-selling event in the history of the sport.

Earlier, Brook said that he is well aware of Aamir Khan’s weaknesses. “I want to tell Khan that boxing fans have been eager to see this fight for years,” Brook said.

Announcing to fight Aamir Khan in any case, he said, “Even if both my hands are broken, I will fight Aamir Khan.”

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Aamir Khan said, “All sports players have suffered injuries. Injury is not a new thing for me either. Yes, it is a pain but I am sure I will get rid of it before the match.”