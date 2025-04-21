Aamir Khan walks away, but this actor walks in!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest and most loved actors, has been away from movies for a while. His last film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), didn’t do well at the box office. After that, he took a break from acting. But now, Aamir is planning a strong comeback with many new projects, and one of them was supposed to be a biopic on Ujjwal Nikam.

Aamir Will Not Act, But Will Produce

Fans were excited to see Aamir play Ujjwal Nikam, a famous public prosecutor in India. But now, Aamir has decided not to act in the film. Instead, he will support the movie as a producer, along with Dinesh Vijan. Even though he won’t be in front of the camera, his name is still strongly connected to the project.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported, informed that “Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times and he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then. There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic.” Reportedly, Aamir was supposed to act in the film but at the moment, he will be only associated with the project as a producer.

The source added, “The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end. While Aamir was definitely considering leading the biopic himself, one can’t say if it’s a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time.”

Rajkummar Rao May Take the Role

According to reports, actor Rajkummar Rao is in talks to play Ujjwal Nikam. Rajkummar is known for his serious and emotional roles. The film team believes he can do justice to the powerful role. Although he has not confirmed yet, early talks are going well. He is currently busy working on another movie where he plays a sportsman.

A New Direction for the Film

If Rajkummar comes on board, the film may take a more real and raw direction. The story will follow Ujjwal Nikam’s career, including his work in big cases like the 1993 Bombay blasts, 2008 Mumbai attacks, and more. He was given the Padma Shri award in 2016 for his work. The movie is expected to be a strong courtroom drama with deep emotions and truth.