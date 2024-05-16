Aamir Khan will NEVER work with Ram Gopal Varma, know why

Mumbai: Collaborations between actors and directors can lead to cinematic magic, but sometimes, even the most successful partnerships may not stand the test of time. Such is the story of Aamir Khan and director Ram Gopal Varma, whose partnership dissolved after a single blockbuster hit, leaving a trail of disappointment and a sense of betrayal.

The Blockbuster Collaboration

In 1995, Aamir Khan and Ram Gopal Varma came together for the film Rangeela, which became an instant classic. The movie not only captivated audiences with its fresh storytelling and memorable music but also set the box office hit, becoming one of the top-grossing films of the year.

The Fallout Between Aamir Khan And RGV

Despite the success of Rangeela, Aamir Khan and Ram Gopal Varma never collaborated again. The reason? A controversial statement made by Varma post the film’s success. RGV reportedly claimed that an actor who played the minor role of a waiter in the film delivered a better performance than Aamir in a particular scene. This statement quickly spread and was perceived as a slight by Aamir, who felt betrayed by the director.

Years later, Ram Gopal Varma clarified that his comments were taken out of context. He explained that he was making a technical point about the importance of supporting actors and their contribution to the protagonist’s performance. However, the damage was done. Aamir, feeling slighted, decided to break ties with the director, stating that he would avoid RGV even if they were to attend the same event.

The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate nature of relationships in the film industry, where a single misinterpreted statement can end a potentially prolific partnership. Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous selection of roles and projects, moved on to work with other directors, continuing his journey of delivering impactful performances.