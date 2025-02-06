Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been making headlines for his personal life once again! Reports suggest that the 59-year-old actor is in a new relationship with a woman from Bengaluru. It is also being said that Aamir has already introduced her to his family, and the meeting reportedly went well. This has led to speculation that the actor is quite serious about this new romance.

Ever since the news broke, fans have been curious to know who the mystery woman is. While Aamir has remained tight-lipped about his love life, her name has now been leaked online and is going viral. According to Pinkvilla, the woman’s name is Gauri, and interestingly, she shares her name with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife! However, unlike Gauri Khan, Aamir’s rumored girlfriend has no connection to Bollywood.

Although Aamir has not made any official statements, if these reports are true, this new chapter in his life is sure to surprise his fans.

For those unaware, Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children — Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. However, the couple divorced in 2002. He later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. Sadly, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021.

After his second divorce, Aamir was previously linked to his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh for a long time, though nothing was confirmed. Now, with rumors of his new relationship, fans eagerly await more details about the woman who has stolen Mr. Perfectionist’s heart!