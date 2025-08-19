Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, claims that their mother forced him to marry her sister

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan, made a sensational revelation that their mother, Zeenat Hussain forced him to marry his aunt (mousi) back in 2002-2003. Interacting with the media on Monday, he made several more allegation on his family – while some were new, others were re-iterated by him form the past.

The ‘Mela’ actor has accused his mother, Zeenat Hussain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and brother-in-law, Santosh Hegde of severing ties with his family.

He claimed that it was them who misguided Aamir. However, he added that the ‘PK’ actor should have known better, as he is not a kid anymore.

He further alleged that the press release shared by Aamir and the family was misleading, as they had not shared any dates. He claimed that they are raising old issues without putting the dates, making people believe that all the events took place recently.

On Sunday, Faissal dropped an Instagram post, opening up about cutting ties with his family. He shared that he has chosen to part ways with his family for his personal “healing and growth.”

His post read: “Official Announcement…With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth.”

“Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength,” he added.

Earlier, interacting with a digital platform, Faissal claimed that Aamir locked him inside his residence for a whole year. He further alleged that during this period, he was administered medication against his will, saying that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Faissal further said that his mother and sister had filed a case against him for being a danger to society due to his alleged diagnosis.

Aamir and his family later issued an official statement on the matter, saying that Faissal is misrepresenting events.