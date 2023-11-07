Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan pre-wedding pictures go viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is on cloud nine currently as his daughter Ira Khan is set to tie knot soon. The star kid got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare last November and is set to get married on 3rd of January 2024.

Aamir Khan’s daughter from first wife Reena Dutta is currently over the moon as pre-wedding festivities with a Kelvan ceremony began recently and she will be officially wife of her soulmate Nupur Shikhare soon. The bride-to-be took to Instagram stories and shared a bunch of photographs from the pre-wedding celebrations.

Ira Khan can be seen wearing pink-coloured leheriya saree with an awesome nose ring. Nupur Shikhare was seen wearing the long casual printed kurta. The actor’s daughter was seen having a fun time with her mother Reena Dutta in the videos too.

Check out the pictures and videos from the pre- wedding festivities below.

Aamir Khan confirmed the news of her daughter getting married to Nupur Shikhare to New18. He was quoted as saying that Ira Khan is getting married on January 3. The actor also praised his daughter’s choice and said that Nupur supported Ira when the latter was in depression.