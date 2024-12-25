Aamir Khan’s height becomes talk of town, actor speaks about it

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently spoke about his struggles with insecurity during the early days of his career. In a conversation with veteran actor Nana Patekar on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel, Aamir admitted that he felt nervous about his height when he started in the film industry.

At 5 feet, 5 inches tall, Aamir worried that fans might not accept him because he was shorter than most Bollywood heroes.

“Yes, I did feel insecure,” Aamir shared. “I was scared people wouldn’t accept me because of my height. But later, I realized that these things don’t matter. At the time, though, those insecurities do creep in.”

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Aamir also recalled how people would tease him, calling him “tingu,” a term for short. Over time, he learned that what truly matters is hard work and connecting with the audience through honest performances. “The things that stress us out in the beginning don’t matter later. What counts is how well you do your work and how much people love it,” he added.

Despite his initial fears, Aamir went on to achieve massive success in Bollywood. His dedication and talent made him one of the most loved actors in the industry. Movies like 3 Idiots, Lagaan, and Dangal have proven his ability to win hearts regardless of appearances.

Aamir will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, the sequel to his hit movie Taare Zameen Par.