Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to showcase Babri Masjid incident

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is known for doing films that highlight social issues, is all set to be seen in The Forrest Gump’s Hindi adaptation, Laal Singh Chaddha.

For the unversed, released in 1994, The Forrest Gump is an Oscar-winning Hollywood movie starring Tom Hanks. The film follows the evolution of Tom Hanks’ character through the landmarks of America’s history.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Laal Singh Chaddha will follow a plot similar to the Hollywood original. Thus, the film will show the evolution of Aamir Khan’s character with respect to the historical events that occurred in India. Interestingly, one of the key points in the plot of Laal Singh Chaddha will be showing the protagonists against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid Case which happened in 1992.

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier going to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022 however it was postponed to avoid clashing with KGF Chapter 2. The film is now slated to release on August 11, 2022. Advait Chandan’s directorial will also star Kareena Kapoor in the lead role.