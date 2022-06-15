Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ to be adapted as a West End show in UK

Mumbai: ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time’ has completed 21 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Wednesday and now the Aamir Khan-starrer is set to be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK, reports say.

According to a source: “Several leading producers from the UK have requested the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre”.

The West End Theatre is the equivalent of the Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide.

The source added: “Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast”.

‘Lagaan’ is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on August 11.