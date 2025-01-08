Aamir Khan’s ‘mannat’: Promises to QUIT smoking if this happens

Mumbai: Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Loveyapa, a romantic comedy starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, who previously helmed Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025. With fresh faces, vibrant music, and a modern take on relationships, Loveyapa promises to bring a refreshing wave to the rom-com genre.

Aamir Khan’s “Mannat” to Quit Smoking

Adding a personal twist to the buzz around Loveyapa, superstar Aamir Khan has taken a vow to quit smoking if the film achieves box-office success. Speaking to the media, Aamir shared his admiration for the film and the cast’s performances. He described Loveyapa as “entertaining” and praised its contemporary portrayal of life in the age of smartphones and technology.

In a heartfelt moment, Aamir expressed his support for his son, Junaid, stating that this mannat reflects his love and belief in the film. “When I watched the film, I felt so proud of everyone’s work. If it succeeds, it’ll be my moment to quit smoking,” he said.

While Loveyapa marks the big-screen debut of Khushi Kapoor, her performance has already garnered high praise from none other than Aamir Khan. “When I saw Khushi on-screen, I felt like I was watching Sridevi. Her energy and expressions remind me so much of her mother,” Aamir remarked.

This is Khushi’s big-screen debut, and fans are already excited to see her on-screen chemistry with Junaid. The first song from the film, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, is already a hit, adding to the buzz.The film is a fun take on modern relationships and how technology plays a role in them. It promises a mix of humor, music, and heartfelt moments. The cast also includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Kiku Sharda.

Fans are now rooting for Loveyapa not only for its story but also to see Aamir Khan fulfill his promise. If the film becomes a success, Aamir plans to give up smoking as part of a heartfelt vow for his son.