Aamir Khan’s ‘new girlfriend’ becomes hot topic post BB 18 finale

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 18 finale was a night to remember as Salman Khan hosted the event, joined by special guest Aamir Khan. The two superstars brought laughter and joy with their playful banter. Aamir, who appeared to promote his son Junaid Khan’s debut film, Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor, had a fun exchange with Salman that had the audience in splits.

Salman even funnily asked Aamir, “Teri koi nayi girlfriend aayi hai?” On the other hand, Aamir asked the BB host how to become trending on social media. To this, Salman quipped, “Tu ghar se bahar nikal, trend karega.”

Reliving Andaz Apna Apna Magic

One of the most memorable moments was when Salman and Aamir recreated the iconic bike scene from their 1994 classic, Andaz Apna Apna, with the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane playing in the background. Aamir even suggested a sequel to the film, sparking excitement among fans. The two reminisced about their early days, including their time in the same school, which added a touch of nostalgia to the evening.

Aamir expressed his admiration for his son Junaid and co-star Khushi Kapoor, praising their performances in Loveyapa. He also shared how Khushi’s energy reminded him of her mother, the late Sridevi, whom he deeply admired. Aamir called the film entertaining and full of relatable moments, making it a must-watch for audiences.

As the night unfolded, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal in the finale. With his consistent performance and charm, Karan claimed the trophy, leaving fans delighted.