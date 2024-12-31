Aamir Khan’s RARE comment on Allu Arjun goes viral

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has taken the box office by storm, earning close to Rs. 1800 crore worldwide in just a month. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues to captivate audiences with its action-packed scenes, powerful performances, and unforgettable dialogues. With Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, the sequel has become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

#Pushpa2TheRule continues its RECORD BREAKING RUN at the BOX OFFICE 💥💥



The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses 1760 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in just 25 days ❤‍🔥



Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku… pic.twitter.com/7D3PBnt3oN — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 30, 2024

Aamir Khan Congratulates Allu Arjun

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose movie Dangal holds the record as India’s highest-grossing film with Rs. 2000 crore, congratulated the Pushpa 2 team. He shared his wishes on social media through his production house AKP:

“Huge congratulations to the entire team of Pushpa 2: The Rule for this blockbuster success! Wishing you continued success. Love, Team AKP.”

Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE 🎉🎊 for the blockbuster success of the film!



Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards.



Love.

Team AKP@mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) December 31, 2024

Allu Arjun responded warmly, thanking Aamir Khan for the kind words. Aamir then surprised fans by adding the iconic Pushpa dialogue, “Thaggede Le,” which quickly went viral on social media.

Thaggede Le 🤙🏻 — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) December 31, 2024

Pushpa 2 is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, after Dangal and Baahubali 2. The film has earned over Rs. 1100 crore in India alone, including Rs. 770 crore from its Hindi version. It is also expected to break more records as it continues to draw huge crowds worldwide.

From its memorable songs to Allu Arjun’s performance, Pushpa 2 has become a fan favorite. The dialogue “Thaggede Le” has turned into a popular slogan, cementing the movie’s place in pop culture.