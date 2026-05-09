Mumbai: There are interviews, and then there are moments that quietly stay back with the audience. Aamir Khan’s recent appearance on Zakir Khan’s podcast Tafseel Se Baatein had one such moment when the actor-producer spoke about films, money, risk and why cinema cannot be treated like just another business.

During the conversation, Zakir asked Aamir about his choices as a producer and how he looks at films from an investment point of view. Instead of giving a typical numbers-driven answer, Aamir took the discussion towards something much deeper.

Speaking about producing films like Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par, Aamir said he never picked stories by looking at what was “working in the market.” He shared that when Taare Zameen Par came to him, people around him questioned who would watch a film about dyslexia and a child. Even with Lagaan, he admitted that he was scared because the script was so different for Hindi cinema at the time.

But what stood out the most was how Aamir explained his belief as a creative person. He said that cinema is a “business of art,” but if one enters the creative field only thinking about money, they will go wrong.

Then came the line that is now grabbing attention. Aamir said, “Humein pooja karni hai Saraswati ki, Lakshmi ki nahi.”

Aamir Khan did not give a usual producer-type answer about profits and numbers. He took the conversation straight to intent. For Aamir, cinema cannot begin with money. It has to begin with art. That is when he said that people in films should worship Saraswati first, not Lakshmi.

Coming from one of Bollywood’s biggest Muslim superstars, the remark stood out even more. He used Saraswati and Lakshmi so naturally to explain creativity, faith and filmmaking that it felt less like a statement and more like his personal philosophy.

His point was simple. In business, Lakshmi matters. But in cinema, if you chase only money, you lose the soul of the film. Create with honesty, give yourself to the story, and Lakshmi will eventually follow.