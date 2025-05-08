Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par won’t stream on OTT after release

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is back with a new film called Sitaare Zameen Par. It is like a sequel to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The movie will release in cinemas on June 20, 2025. The first poster is already out and shows that the film will be full of love, laughter, and emotions.

Who’s in the Movie?

Aamir Khan will act with Darsheel Safary again, and Genelia D’Souza will also play a main role. The movie will also introduce 10 new actors to Bollywood. It’s a great chance for young talent to shine.

A Strong Team Behind the Scenes

The movie is directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The music is by the famous trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film will tell a warm and funny story about people with different abilities.

No OTT Release – Aamir Tries Something New

Aamir Khan is planning not to release the film on OTT platforms like Netflix or Prime Video. Instead, after two months of its cinema release, the movie may come to YouTube on a pay-per-view model. This means people can watch it at home by paying once, without needing a subscription.

A Big Step for Indian Cinema

Aamir feels that quick OTT releases stop people from going to theaters. He wants to bring back the movie-going habit. If this YouTube plan works, it could change the way films are released in India.

So get ready! On June 20, 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par will light up the big screen – and maybe change cinema forever.