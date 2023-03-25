Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to romance Khushi Kapoor?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting after his movie ‘Lal Sing Chhada’ failed to impress audiences at the box office. The actor has also opted out of various projects and is often seen in his production house nowadays. But the actor’s son Junaid Khan has signed two films before debuting.

According to the latest reports, Junaid Khan has signed another film in which he will be romancing Khushi Kapoor. Junaid has already signed ‘Maharaja’ and it will mark his debut in Bollywood. And now, the buzz has it that Aamir’s son is all set to sign the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Love Today’ which will also star Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In the Tamil version of the film, Pradeep Ranganathan is the male lead while Ivana is the female lead. It is reported that the director of the Tamil version of the film, Pradeep has also confirmed the remake.

Despite all rumours and multiple reports, there’s no official confirmation whether Junaid and Khushi will be seen together on the big screen. A report in the ETimes quoted a source saying, “Junaid and Khushi loved their respective roles and decided this is a big offer. We hear they did not take long to say ‘yes’.”

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, she will debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ with Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

Apart from Maharaja and the remake of ‘Love Today’, Junaid Khan has also worked in a web series called Pritam Pyare in which his father Aamir Khan is also appearing.