Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to romance Sai Pallavi – pics

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films Maharaj and will also feature alongside Sai Pallavi in a film that includes the popular Snow Festival of Sapporo, Japan.

The team chose Sapporo’s breathtaking winters and the Snow Festival as a picturesque backdrop for the film during their location scouting. This film marks a significant global reach for Bollywood, as it’s rare for a Hindi film to be shot in Sapporo.

Now, pictures of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi enjoying the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan have emerged. The two can be seen along with the film’s team. Check out the leaked pics here:

This project not only marks Junaid’s ambitious entry into Bollywood but also showcases Sai Pallavi’s versatility as an actress. Their venture into international locations for shooting underlines the industry’s efforts to capture diverse backdrops, aiming to create stories that resonate globally while rooted in rich cultural narratives.

Junaid Khan’s debut film

Junaid will make his debut in the movie Maharaj, which is being created as part of a partnership between Netflix and YRF. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sharvari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in important roles. Siddharth P Malhotra, who directed Hichki, helms this project that draws inspiration from real-life incidents set during the 1800s.