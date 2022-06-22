AAP alleges Surat police tortured Shiv Sena MLAs

Surat/Ahmedabad: Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati early morning on Wednesday from Surat, but controversy related to them is not likely to die down soon. The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that while they were in Surat, the city police tortured MLAs in hotel.

MLA Nitin Desmukh has alleged that Surat police abducted and beat him.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar was not reachable, he has not responded to text messages too.

AAP state unit president Gopal Italia alleged that some of the Shiv Sena MLAs who were brought from Maharashtra on Monday night were threatened, and tortured by the Surat police on the instruction of BJP leaders.

He further alleged that some lawmakers wanted to return back to Maharashtra, but were not allowed and were confined in their hotel rooms.

Now, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh has come out with a damning allegation that Surat police forcefully admitted him in the government hospital. Even when he was in hospital some 20 to 25 persons confined him against his wish. He alleged he was abducted. He said he has no health issues, but was treated for chest pain.

Nitin Deshmukh escaped and finally reached Nagpur.

Shiv Sena’s two more MLAs Prakash Kadam and Nirmala Gavit reached Surat on Wednesday morning, from where they were flown to Guwahati.

Though the BJP has preferred to keep mum on the issue, there was official embargo on party spokesman not to give comments and reactions, but former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel jumped in and said, “Shiv Sena MLAs are influenced with BJP’s development work, so they want to ally with BJP and form the government in Maharashtra. MLAs are unhappy with their own government and so they had come to Gujarat, they are flown to Assam.”