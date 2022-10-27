AAP, BJP protest against each other as Kejriwal visits Ghazipur landfill site

New Delhi: AAP and BJP workers on Thursday held protests against each other with each party accusing the other of mishandling of the garbage scene in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site.

AAP and BJP workers indulged in sloganeering against each other amid tight security as the Delhi CM headed towards the landfill site.

Scores of BJP supporters demonstrating against the Aam Aadmi Party showed black flags and denounced Kejriwal accusing the government headed by him of not releasing money to the MCD and also scamming the city with its now-rolled back liquor scheme.

BJP workers wore black headbands and ribbons as they raised slogans against AAP national convener Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP workers show black flags & raise slogans "Kejriwal hai hai" against Arvind Kejriwal who did NOTHING to clear Garbage Dump at Ghazipur BUT now SHAMELESSLY coming to take credit for work done by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/lZvKggtmjj — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 27, 2022

In turn, AAP workers too decried the Bharatiya Janata Party over their alleged inability to clean Delhi during its 15-year-long tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

They raised slogans like ‘We have to remove garbage mountains and clean Delhi’, ‘This time, it will be Kejriwal in MCD also’.

Roads leading to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur witnessed traffic jams because of protests by both parties.

The protesters were separated by barricades and police personnel.

According to a senior police officer, no one was detained and there was adequate security deployed to ensure that the situation remained under control.

“They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain. All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards hoping that they would get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won’t vote for them,” Kejriwal said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh derided BJP saying that it was a first-of-a-kind demonstration that was held in support of garbage.

“This is the first demonstration in India that is taking place in support of garbage. @ArvindKejriwal is saying the mountain of garbage has to be removed’ @BJP4India is saying create a mountain of garbage’,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir shared a copy of a letter he had written to Kejriwal in 2020 over the Ghazipur landfill site.

At that time, Gambhir had invited him to join him for a visit to the site.

Gambhir said that Kejriwal’s visit to the landfill site was opportunistic coming as it was ahead of the MCD elections, and called the party workers chunavi mendhak’ (seasonal frogs that come out only during elections).

“I have been to Ghazipur mountain eight times since 2019 and the Chief Minister did not come even after being called again and again! Electoral frogs only come out after looking at the sky, not seeing pain #LiarInChiefKejriwal” Gambhir said in a tweet in Hindi.

In the lead up to the MCD polls, dates for which are yet to be announced, the three main political parties — AAP, BJP, and Congress have begun preparations.

MCD polls are expected to be held at the end of 2022 or early next year. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the dates.

In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations.

The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.