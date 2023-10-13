AAP bungalow controversy: SC dismisses plea by 6 PWD officials, asks them to approach CAT

The six PWD officials have been accused of violation of rules in the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines. The notices were issued to them to explain their actions.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th October 2023 10:17 pm IST
Will ensure political executive doesn't turn a blind eye: SC on Manipur violence
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash the show-cause notice served by the vigilance department to six PWD officers over the alleged violations of rules in renovation work undertaken at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In September, the Delhi High Court asked the six PWD officials to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to challenge the show-cause notices issued to them.

Also Read
AAP bungalow controversy: ‘Will you resign if nothing found’, Kejriwal to PM

The High Court was hearing the appeal moved by the Delhi government against an order passed by a single judge directing that no coercive steps should be taken by any authority against the six PWD officials.

MS Education Academy

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, the High Court ruled that in respect of a service dispute, an application has to be preferred under Section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act. Thus, the writ petition by the PWD officials before the single judge was not maintainable and it should have been dismissed.

The six PWD officials have been accused of violation of rules in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines. The notices were issued to them to explain their actions.

However, the officials claimed that the notices were an outcome of a political tussle between the L-G and the Aam Admi Party.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th October 2023 10:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button