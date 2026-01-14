AAP claims 4.5 crore names removed from UP voter list; wants SC to take cognisance

Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, January 14, claimed that over 4.5 crore names have been removed from Uttar Pradesh’s voter list in a month, as it alleged that the electoral rolls have been manipulated and demanded the Supreme Court order a probe into the matter.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the state government and Election Commission officials of orchestrating “the largest electoral fraud in UP’s history under the name of SIR”.

The state’s voter count dropped from 17 crore in December 2025 to 12.55 crore after the “so-called thorough revision,” effectively making over 4.5 crore voters disappear, he claimed. “This is a direct attack on democracy and the Constitution.”

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published on January 6, with 12.55 crore voters making it to the list and the names of 2.89 crore deleted, according to official data.

Addressing a press conference at AAP’s Lucknow headquarters, Singh alleged that Uttar Pradesh government staffers initially prepared separate voter lists for gram panchayat, block development council, zila panchayat, and local body elections, which recorded 17 crore voters.

However, when the same officials conducted the revision, they suddenly claimed the total number of voters was only 12.55 crore, he claimed and sought to know the whereabouts of the missing voters.

“This is not an error but a planned fraud that must be thoroughly investigated,” the AAP MP said.

Singh further claimed that after removing 4.5 crore voters, the chief minister proposed adding 200 votes to each of the state’s 1.77 lakh polling booths. This could result in nearly 3.5 crore artificial votes, he claimed.

The AAP leader also alleged that the BJP was creating bogus voters by bringing people from Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai, and Rajasthan.

He accused the ruling party of first removing opposition votes and then artificially inflating numbers, citing an instance where a BJP legislator allegedly admitted that 18,000 votes had been added to his constituency.

Questioning the Election Commission‘s claims that 46 lakh voters were dead and 25 lakh were duplicates, Singh demanded that the complete records be made public.

The AAP leader demanded that the Supreme Court take cognisance of the “manipulation”, which he claimed could impact property and rights. The issue would be raised with the chief electoral officer and in Parliament as well, he added.