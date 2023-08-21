AAP confirms participation for INDIA’s Mumbai meeting

AAP had sought Congress's help to oppose the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha and Congress had fully supported AAP.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 21st August 2023 11:31 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party will participate in the third meeting of INDIA which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai at the end of this month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the participation while talking to reporters saying that they will participate in the meeting.

Also Read
Indian tourists ‘disappear’ in Israel to find jobs there: Report

Earlier, the INDIA organised two meetings first in Bihar and second in Karnataka, AAP participated in both the meetings.

MS Education Academy

AAP was not happy with Congress leader Alka Lamba’s remarks about Congress contesting all seven Delhi Lok Sabha independently. Some of AAP leaders had indicated that AAP will not attend crucial INDIA meeting in Mumbai.

However, after Congress clarified that Alka Lamba’s statement wasn’t an official statement, AAP leaders said that final decision will be taken by the party senior leaders.

AAP had sought Congress’s help to oppose the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha and Congress had fully supported AAP.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 21st August 2023 11:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button