AAP gets down to business in Karnataka with membership drive

Bengaluru: The Aam Admi Party’s Karnataka unit kick started its membership drive in the state on Wednesday. A peanut vendor in Cubbon Park, an auto rickshaw driver, a practicing doctor, a lawyer, and a journalist were among the people who joined the party at the event inaugurated by Aam Aadmi Party state president Prithvi Reddy.

Speaking after the event, Prithvi Reddy said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has got the recognition as the fastest growing party in the country. We have come to power in two states even before the party completes 10 years. We are getting good response in Karnataka as well. We have started the membership drive in the state with the intent of building the party into a huge force.”

The party is targeting a membership of 50 lakh people across Karnataka in a month. It intends to achieve the target through pro-people demonstrations, house visits and technology. It is also banking on Delhi chief minister and Party founder Arvind Kejriwal’s charisma.

“Kannadigas have always admired the Aam Aadmi Party looking at Delhi C.M. Kejriwal’s transparent and pro-people administration. Now the admiration has grown two fold as the party has come to power in Punjab with a good majority. Looking at all these, it is clear that our membership drive will be successful beyond expectations,” Prithvi Reddy opined.