AAP holding talks on Lok Sabha seat from Goa with INDIA bloc partners: Kejriwal

Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday indicated that it was keen on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Goa, with its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his party was holding talks on a seat in the coastal state with INDIA bloc constituents.

Goa has two Lok Sabha constituencies – North Goa and South Goa. However, Kejriwal did not specify which of the two seats the AAP was eyeing to contest.

“AAP is discussing a Goa seat as a part of the INDIA alliance. We will come back to you once something is decided. Whatever discussion that takes place, do vote for INDIA alliance candidate in the Lok Sabha elections,” Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting in Benaulim assembly segment in South Goa.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Goa unit chief Amit Palekar, MLA Venzy Viegas were also present on the occasion.

Kejriwal further said that AAP has been doing “kam ki rajneeti” (politics of work).

“No one did politics of work in the past because their intention was only to make money for themselves,” he said.

He said the Delhi government successfully runs 550 mohalla clinics.

“These clinics have become a facility of neighbourhood clinic for the people to treat their basic ailments like cold, fever, etc. These are air-conditioned clinics and you get a good facility there,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also expressed surprise over Benaulim MLA Viegas starting three mohalla clinics in his constituency despite the AAP being in the opposition.

“We can understand that we could do it in Delhi and Punjab as we are in power there. But in Goa, despite being in opposition, Venzy opened these clinics. I enquired with him and he told me that these clinics work on donation basis,” the AAP leader said.

It is the duty of the state government to provide basic health facilities, he said.

“They (government) have not done it because they don’t have the intention to do it,” Kejriwal said targeting the Goa government.

One can just imagine the kind of development that will happen in Goa if the AAP comes to power with full majority.

“No government can give an excuse that it doesn’t have enough finances. If any government says that, it means they are siphoning off the money,” he said.

Addressing some 100 volunteers here, Kejriwal asked them to speak to people of Goa about schemes and welfare works of the Delhi and Punjab governments.

“Don’t try to poach leaders from other parties. They will come and make AAP into another Congress or BJP. Go and be part of the people’s day to day life,” he told them.

Kejriwal said the party’s two MLAs in Goa were working well and asked volunteers to ensure AAP forms government here after the 2027 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal and Mann arrived here on a three-day visit on Thursday.